Packers' Antonio Morrison: Little production in win
Morrison recorded just one tackle in the Packers win over Atlanta on Sunday.
Morrison has fallen off from his 109 tackles in 2017. He's seen limited snaps this season and has just 39 tackles through 13 games. He'll look to bounce back and finish the season strong as the Packers take on the Bears in Week 15.
