Morrison, who has been impressive throughout training camp, has a chance to make the 53-man roster, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

According to the report, Morrison's strengths align nicely with newly minted defensive coordinator Mike Pettine's system. Morrison seemingly has positioned himself to make a strong case for a roster spot with 53-man cuts looming in the near distance. Even if he makes the team, however, it's likely Morrison will be of most service on special teams.