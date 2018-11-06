Morrison recorded eight tackles (five solo) and a sack across 31 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

The Patriots' offensive line did a great job of protecting Tom Brady all night, but Morrison was able to burst through for a third-down sack late in the third quarter. The linebacker was second on the team in tackles despite only playing in 44 percent of the defensive snaps. If he can continue to produce at this level, there's a good chance Morrison could continue to see increased reps.