The Colts traded Morrison to the Packers in exchange for Lenzy Pipkins, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

The Packers appeared to get the better end of the deal here, as Pipkins projects to be a special teams player while Morrison led the Colts with 109 tackles in 2017. Green Bay needed depth at linebacker after Jake Ryan tore his ACL and Oren Burks suffered a shoulder injury before the third preseason game. If Burks' injury is serious, Morrison could be the Week 1 starter.