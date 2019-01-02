Morrison played in 16 games with the Packers in 2018 and tallied 47 tackles (27 solo) and a sack.

Morrison topped the 100-tackle mark with the Colts in 2017, but he did not even get halfway there in 2018 following a preseason trade to the Packers that left him playing a far lesser role. The Packers' new coaching staff will likely decide whether or not Morrison returns to Green Bay in 2019.