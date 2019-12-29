Play

Goodson (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions.

It's unclear how Goodson picked up the knock, however, he left the game in the third quarter. As long as the Clemson product is sidelined, Oren Burks and Ty Summers appear to be in line to see an increase in inside linebacker reps.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends