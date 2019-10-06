Play

Goodson was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Cowboys with a neck injury.

Goodson was hurt on kickoff coverage to open the second half. It's unlikely he returns to the game, and Oren Burks was his replacement at inside linebacker. Expect Goodson to be evaluated Monday to give us an idea of his status for Week 6's game versus the Lions.

