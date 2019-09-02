The Giants dealt Goodson to the Packers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Blake Martinez aside, the Packers are a bit thin at inside linebacker with Oren Burks tending to a partially torn left pectoral, so this move makes sense on paper. With the Giants, Goodson recorded at least six tackles in 10 of his 22 appearances the past two seasons, making him a decent fill-in next to Martinez while Burks continues his recovery. However, Goodson may not get that opportunity due to the impressive preseason put together by rookie Ty Summers.

