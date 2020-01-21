Play

Goodson recorded 37 tackles over 15 regular-season games in 2019.

The Packers acquired Goodson via trade from the Giants just days before Week 1's game versus the Bears to serve alongside Blake Martinez. Despite making nine starts, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine's scheme afforded Goodson an average of 17 defensive snaps per game. Goodson and Martinez will both be unrestricted free agents in March

