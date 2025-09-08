Packers' Barryn Sorrell: Estimated as limited Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sorrell (knee) was listed as a limited on Monday's practice estimation, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Sorrell was injured during the preseason and missed Green Bay's Week 1 opener against the Lions. After being limited at the end of the practice week last week, Sorrell would seem to be nearing a return. It's unclear if he'll be available to make his regular-season NFL debut this coming Thursday night against Washington.