Sorrell recorded 15 tackles (seven solo) including 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 14 regular-season games with Green Bay in 2025.

Micah Parsons (knee) and Rashan Gary played the lion's share of the Packers' available snaps at defensive end in 2025, and Sorrell logged just three games with more than 15 defensive snaps, including Green Bay's wild-card loss at Chicago. With all of Parsons, Gary and Lukas Van Ness on track to be under contract with the Packers again in 2026, it's likely Sorrell will still be playing in a rotational role in his second year as a pro. Though with Parsons returning from a December ACL tear, he should see at least a few more opportunities.