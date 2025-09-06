Sorrell (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The rookie fourth-rounder has been limited in practice all week while tending to a left knee injury. Sorrell is expected to serve in a rotational role at defensive end and could see additional work on defense if the Packers elect to limit Micah Parsons' (back) snap count.