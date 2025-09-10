Sorrell (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's contest against the Commanders, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official website reports.

Sorrell suffered a knee injury in the team's second preseason contest in mid-August, which forced him to miss both the team's preseason finale against Seattle and the regular-season opener versus the Lions. He is now a full go ahead of Week 2, and he'll look to make a splash in his NFL debut.