Packers' Barryn Sorrell: Set for NFL debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sorrell (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's contest against the Commanders, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official website reports.
Sorrell suffered a knee injury in the team's second preseason contest in mid-August, which forced him to miss both the team's preseason finale against Seattle and the regular-season opener versus the Lions. He is now a full go ahead of Week 2, and he'll look to make a splash in his NFL debut.
