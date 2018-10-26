Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Cleared to face Rams
Breeland (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation going into Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Breeland practiced in limited capacities all three days this week and is expected to play Sunday. The Clemson product's role is a tad up in the air as he hasn't played since signing with Green Bay before Week 4. In addition, Jaire Alexander (groin) looks to resume his large role in the secondary.
More News
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: On track for Week 8 return•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Inactive for Week 6•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable for Week 6•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Sidelined for Sunday's game•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Pops up on injury report•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Lands in Green Bay•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...