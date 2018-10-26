Breeland (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation going into Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Breeland practiced in limited capacities all three days this week and is expected to play Sunday. The Clemson product's role is a tad up in the air as he hasn't played since signing with Green Bay before Week 4. In addition, Jaire Alexander (groin) looks to resume his large role in the secondary.