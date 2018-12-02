Breeland (groin) is inactive for Sunday's Week 13 matchup with the Cardinals, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Breeland is missing his second consecutive game due to his groin injury. Limited participation in practice late in the week led to his questionable tag entering Sunday. His absence along with that of Kevin King (hamstring) leaves the Packers short on cornerbacks once again. Josh Jackson and Jaire Alexander will figure to get the starts once again.