Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Lands in Green Bay
Breeland signed a contract with the Packers on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Breeland's signing in Green Bay comes in conjunction with the placement of Davon house (shoulder) on injured reserve. The 26-year-old stands to serve as a rotational cornerback with his new team.
