Breeland (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Seahawks.

Breeland suffered a groin injury during a Week 10 win over the Dolphins, and his status for Thursday Night Football remains uncertain. With Kevin King (hamstring) and Kentrell Brice (ankle) both ruled out for Thursday's contest, Breeland's availability would be a notable boost for Green Bay's secondary, which faces a difficult matchup against Russell Wilson and Seattle's air attack.

More News
Our Latest Stories