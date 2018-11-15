Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Listed as questionable
Breeland (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Seahawks.
Breeland suffered a groin injury during a Week 10 win over the Dolphins, and his status for Thursday Night Football remains uncertain. With Kevin King (hamstring) and Kentrell Brice (ankle) both ruled out for Thursday's contest, Breeland's availability would be a notable boost for Green Bay's secondary, which faces a difficult matchup against Russell Wilson and Seattle's air attack.
More News
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Plays two roles in Packers debut•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Cleared to face Rams•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: On track for Week 8 return•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Inactive for Week 6•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable for Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Things have been going well for Mitchell Trubisky in his second season, but that could come...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Fantasy players are hoping Corey Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can continue their recent...