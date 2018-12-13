Packers' Bashaud Breeland: May miss Week 15
Coach Joe Philbin said that Breeland (personal) will "take the time he needs" in addressing an undisclosed personal matter, and could miss Sunday's game against the Bears, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Breeland did not practice Wednesday and Thursday, and a timetable for his return remains undisclosed. If the rotational cornerback is unable to suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Bears, Tony Brown could benefit from an uptick in snaps.
More News
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Scores touchdown in win•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Inactive Sunday•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable Week 13•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Won't suit up Sunday night•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable for Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off disappointing performances, Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff are good bets to bounce...