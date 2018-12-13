Coach Joe Philbin said that Breeland (personal) will "take the time he needs" in addressing an undisclosed personal matter, and could miss Sunday's game against the Bears, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Breeland did not practice Wednesday and Thursday, and a timetable for his return remains undisclosed. If the rotational cornerback is unable to suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Bears, Tony Brown could benefit from an uptick in snaps.