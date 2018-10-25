Breeland (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Rams, Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire reports.

Breeland signed with the Packers prior to Week 4, and has not seen the field this season. If Breeland does return Sunday, it's unclear what sort of role he will have, especially with fellow cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) expected to play as well. While Breeland looks on track to play Sunday, expect a definitive report from the Packers later in the week.