Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Out for rest of Thursday's game
Breeland (groin) is out for the remainder of Thursday's contest against the Seahawks.
Breeland had a lingering groin injury coming into Week 11. With the Packers down another cornerback, Jaire Alexander, Josh Jackson and Tony Brown figure to fill larger roles in the secondary.
