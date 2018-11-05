Breeland recorded eight tackles (four solo) and returned two kicks for 43 yards in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Breeland made his Packers debut Sunday and filled a dual role, starting at cornerback and inheriting the kick return duties from the departed Ty Montgomery. Breeland was on the field for 96 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps, which indicates he will continue seeing extensive action moving forward.

