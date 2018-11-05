Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Plays two roles in Packers debut
Breeland recorded eight tackles (four solo) and returned two kicks for 43 yards in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Breeland made his Packers debut Sunday and filled a dual role, starting at cornerback and inheriting the kick return duties from the departed Ty Montgomery. Breeland was on the field for 96 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps, which indicates he will continue seeing extensive action moving forward.
More News
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Cleared to face Rams•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: On track for Week 8 return•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Inactive for Week 6•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable for Week 6•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Sidelined for Sunday's game•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Pops up on injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9