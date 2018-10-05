Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Pops up on injury report
Breeland (hamstring) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions.
Breeland didn't suit up Week 4 since he may have needed more time to learn the playbook. If he can shake this injury, Breeland could be in the fold as a depth corner in Week 5.
