Breeland appeared in seven games with the Packers in 2018 and finished the season with 20 tackles (16 solo) and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Breeland had a rough 2018 from a health standpoint, but he gave the Packers a boost once he was ready to play in November, starting five games for the team the rest of the way. He will be a free agent this offseason, but he told packersnews.com in December the Packers have "first dibs" on his services.