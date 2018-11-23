Breeland (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Breeland was unable to practice in any extent this week, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he were ultimately ruled out for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Vikings. With starters Kentrell Brice (ankle) and Kevin King (hamstring) also nursing injuries, Breeland could see an increased roll in Green Bay's secondary if he's able to suit up Week 12.