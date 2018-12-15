Breeland (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Breeland has suited up in four games for the Packers this year, making 14 tackles, three pass breakups and a pick-six as his abilities in coverage have helped slow down strong passing attacks. If Breeland can't shake his injury, undrafted rookie Tony Brown will see a sizable workload.