Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable for Week 6
Breeland (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against San Francisco, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Breeland was a limited participant at practice this week after being inactive for last Sunday's loss at Detroit. The 26-year-old could see an increased workload if able to suit up and make his Packers debut Monday, as Jaire Alexander (groin) is also listed as questionable.
