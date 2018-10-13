Breeland (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against San Francisco, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Breeland was a limited participant at practice this week after being inactive for last Sunday's loss at Detroit. The 26-year-old could see an increased workload if able to suit up and make his Packers debut Monday, as Jaire Alexander (groin) is also listed as questionable.

More News
Our Latest Stories