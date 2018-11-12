Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable to return Sunday
Breeland is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a groin injury.
Breeland exited Sunday's game against Miami late in the fourth quarter, so if he's unable to return to the field it won't necessarily reflect on the severity of his injury. As long as Breeland remains sidelined, expect one of Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Jaire Alexander to serve as the team's top kick returner.
More News
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Plays two roles in Packers debut•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Cleared to face Rams•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: On track for Week 8 return•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Inactive for Week 6•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable for Week 6•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Sidelined for Sunday's game•
