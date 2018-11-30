Breeland (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Breeland began the week as a non-participant after missing last Sunday's game at Minnesota, but was able to participate on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. The 26-year-old could see a heavy workload depending on the status of Kevin King (hamstring), as safeties Kentrell Brice (concussion) and Raven Greene (ankle) have already been ruled out.