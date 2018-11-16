Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable with groin injury
Breeland is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Seahawks with a groin injury.
Breeland had been dealing with a groin ailment heading into Week 11, so there is a good chance he suffered a tweak. With Green Bay already short Kevin King (hamstring) in their secondary, rookies Josh Jackson and Jaire Alexander figure to play a large role in the Packers pass defense going forward.
More News
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Listed as questionable•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Plays two roles in Packers debut•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Cleared to face Rams•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: On track for Week 8 return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...