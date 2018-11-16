Breeland is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Seahawks with a groin injury.

Breeland had been dealing with a groin ailment heading into Week 11, so there is a good chance he suffered a tweak. With Green Bay already short Kevin King (hamstring) in their secondary, rookies Josh Jackson and Jaire Alexander figure to play a large role in the Packers pass defense going forward.

