Breeland (groin) will play in Sunday's game versus the Bears, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Breeland snagged his second interception of the season in Week 14's game against the Falcons and ran it back for a touchdown. He has a good chance to force another turnover against Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who has thrown 12 picks in 11 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories