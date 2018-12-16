Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Ready to go Sunday
Breeland (groin) will play in Sunday's game versus the Bears, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Breeland snagged his second interception of the season in Week 14's game against the Falcons and ran it back for a touchdown. He has a good chance to force another turnover against Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who has thrown 12 picks in 11 games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15