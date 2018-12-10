Breeland recorded a tackle, an interception for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Breeland missed Green Bay's last two games due to a groin injury but he bounced back in a big way Sunday. His interception was his second in just four games this season. He read a Matt Ryan pass perfectly and went untouched into the endzone after catching the ball. He'll look to build off his strong performance in Week 15, when the Packers head to Chicago to take on the Bears.

