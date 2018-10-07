Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Sidelined for Sunday's game
Breeland (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Lions.
Breeland will have to wait to make his Packers' debut. Had he been healthy, Breeland could've seen a large workload with Jaire Alexander (groin) inactive as well.
More News
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Pops up on injury report•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Lands in Green Bay•
-
Bashaud Breeland: Will meet with Dolphins on Sunday•
-
Bashaud Breeland: Making rounds in free agency•
-
Bashaud Breeland: Fails physical, returns to free agency•
-
Bashaud Breeland: Signing with Panthers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.