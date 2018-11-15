Breeland (groin) is active for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

Breeland was able to fully participate in Wednesday's practice after being sidelined to begin the week, and now appear unhindered by the ankle injury which forced him out of a Week 10 win over the Dolphins. With both Kevin King (hamstring) and Kentrell Brice (ankle) inactive, expect Breeland to slot into Green Bay's starting lineup and work to contain Russel Wilson and the Seahawks during Thursday Night Football.