Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Suiting up Thursday
Breeland (groin) is active for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.
Breeland was able to fully participate in Wednesday's practice after being sidelined to begin the week, and now appear unhindered by the ankle injury which forced him out of a Week 10 win over the Dolphins. With both Kevin King (hamstring) and Kentrell Brice (ankle) inactive, expect Breeland to slot into Green Bay's starting lineup and work to contain Russel Wilson and the Seahawks during Thursday Night Football.
More News
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Listed as questionable•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Plays two roles in Packers debut•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Cleared to face Rams•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: On track for Week 8 return•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Inactive for Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...