Packers' Beau Sandland: Lands on injured reserve
Sandland (knee) reverted to the Packers' injured reserve Monday.
Sandland was waived Sunday due to his unspecified knee injury. He'll likely remain on IR through the end of the season unless he agrees to an injury settlement.
