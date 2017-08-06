Sandland (knee) did not participate in practice Saturday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

There are three tight ends who are basically guaranteed 53-man roster spots in Green Bay: Martellus Bennett, Richard Rodgers, and Lance Kendricks. Sandland was already fighting an uphill battle, so his only chance to make the Week 1 roster is to get healthy at some point this preseason.

