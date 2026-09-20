St-Juste (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

St-Juste was a late addition to the Packers' injury report due to a hamstring injury that limited his participation in Friday's practice, He drew the questionable tag for Week 2, but he did not do enough during pregame warmups to get the green light from medical staff to play, and his next chance to suit up is Week 3 against the Falcons on Thursday. St-Juste's absence means another depth player will get increased snaps on special teams while Carrington Valentine and Kamal Hadden serve as the Packers' backup defensive backs behind Brandon Cisse, Javon Bullard and Keisean Nixon.