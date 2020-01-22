Packers' Billy Turner: Full-time starter with Green Bay
Turner started all 18 games with the Packers in 2018.
After signing a four-year, $28 million contract with the Packers, Turner took over as the team's starting right guard. He led the team in offensive snaps with 1,101. Turner figures to start again in 2020, but since he has experience at tackle, he could bump to the outside if the Packers can't retain pending-UFA Bryan Bulaga and don't pick up a worthy replacement.
