Turner (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Turner missed last week's season opener because of his injury, but he is ready to take the field in Week 2. Turner started all 16 games he played in for the Packers last year, but it remains to be seen if he will start on the right side Sunday or simply serve as depth.
