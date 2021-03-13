Turner agreed to a restructured contract Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The details remain unclear, but the Packers could clear up $2.225 million in salary-cap space by converting his base salary to a signing bonus. The team likely took full advantage of the deal to keep their starting right tackle aboard for another playoff run in 2021.
