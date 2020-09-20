Turner (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, is "very uncertain" to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Though Turner practiced all week, the Packers apparently aren't confident that he'll be able to play on an injured ankle. His status will presumably be decided after a pregame workout, with an official word on whether he's in or out arriving when Green Bay releases its inactive list 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Elgton Jenkins or Rick Wagner would likely pick up the start at right tackle Week 2 if Turner can't go.