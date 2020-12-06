site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Billy Winn: Injures triceps
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Winn (triceps) will not return to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Winn was quickly ruled out to return Sunday after leaving the field in the third quarter. The depth defensive end will look to recover in time to face the Lions on Dec. 13.
