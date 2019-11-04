Play

Martinez tallied 12 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Chargers.

Martinez's lack of explosiveness costed the Packers at times, as Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler ran wild in this contest. However, Martinez still managed his fifth double-digit tackling performance of the year and his 12th since the start of last season. The fourth-year pro leads the league with 95 total stops, so he continues to be a top-tier IDP asset.

