Packers' Blake Martinez: Active for SNF
As expected, Martinez (wrist/hand) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.
It was concerning when the NFL's leading tackler was a late addition to the injury report Saturday, but all is fine with the Packers' inside linebacker. He'll seek to add to the 76 tackles he has through seven games, as the Chiefs will start their first game since 2017 without Patrick Mahomes (knee).
