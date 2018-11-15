Martinez (ankle) is active for Thursday's game at Seattle, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

Despite picking up what has been termed a high-ankle sprain Week 9, Martinez will gut out the injury for a second time in a five-day span. In the first contest, he played all 68 of the Packers' defensive snaps on his way to a game-high nine tackles this past Sunday against the Dolphins. Martinez is as good of a bet as any to pace Green Bay in tackles yet again.