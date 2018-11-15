Packers' Blake Martinez: Active for Week 11
Martinez (ankle) is active for Thursday's game at Seattle, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.
Despite picking up what has been termed a high-ankle sprain Week 9, Martinez will gut out the injury for a second time in a five-day span. In the first contest, he played all 68 of the Packers' defensive snaps on his way to a game-high nine tackles this past Sunday against the Dolphins. Martinez is as good of a bet as any to pace Green Bay in tackles yet again.
More News
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Logs limited practice Tuesday•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Listed as non-participant•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Active Week 10•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Packers' Blake Martinez: Limited participant Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...