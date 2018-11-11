Packers' Blake Martinez: Active Week 10
Martinez (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Dolphins.
A week removed from suffering a left high-ankle sprain, Martinez will play through the pain. In last Sunday's loss to the Patriots, he missed his first defensive snaps of the season. As such, the every-down linebacker could yield some reps if he needs to tend to the injury at any point.
