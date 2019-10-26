Martinez (wrist/hand) was added to the injury report Saturday with a questionable designation for Sunday's prime-time contest against the Chiefs.

Martinez was a full participant in practice all week with a listed wrist issue, but the Saturday change to include a hand injury might be problematic for the team's leading tackler. Fantasy owners will want to monitor his status leading up to Sunday's 8:20pm ET kickoff.

