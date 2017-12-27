Martinez had 11 tackles (six solo) in Saturday's 16-0 loss to the Vikings.

Martinez broke into double digit tackles once again and now has sole possession of the league lead for tackles with 138 (92 solo) this season. The 23-year-old played every defensive snap once again, and still managed to rack up the tackles even with fellow inside linebacker Jake Ryan also making 11 combined tackles.

