Martinez recorded 12 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 27-16 win over the Broncos.

Martinez has now accumulated 32 tackles (23 solo) across three games. The 25-year-old appears fully recovered from the shoulder injury that limited him in practice all week leading up to Week 3. His consistent tackle production makes Martinez a valuable IDP asset.

