Packers' Blake Martinez: Another double-digit tackle performance
Martinez had 12 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers.
Martinez continues piling up the tackles, and after 13 weeks he sits fourth in the NFL with 111 combined stops. He has reached double figures in tackles seven of the last 10 weeks and has finished with fewer than seven tackles just once during that span, so there is plenty of reason to continue relying him moving forward in leagues using individual defensive players.
