Packers' Blake Martinez: Another productive outing
Martinez registered eight tackles during Monday's victory over Minnesota.
Showing little signs of either a hand or calf injury, Martinez played a big role in limiting the Vikings to a season-low seven first downs, which was actually the fewest Minnesota has totaled in a game in years. Again notching more than a handful of tackles along the way, Martinez is now up to a career-high 148 tackles on the year and a strong performance in Sunday's season finale against a reeling Lions offense could earn the Stanford product his first career crown as the league's outright leading tackler.
